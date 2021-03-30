6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Cleo’s abuser Pete returns and Luke faces his demons

The past returns to haunt Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) in the shape of her abuser Pete Buchanan (Torchwood star Kai Owen), in an emotional, game-changing week.

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) begs drug addict son Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) not to throw his life away, Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) owns her recent mistakes that tore her family apart, and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) finds evidence she needs to destroy love rival Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements).

Here are all your Hollyoaks your spoilers for 5th – 9th April 2021.

Cleo’s abuser Pete returns

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is worried for Cleo after hearing about her heartbreaking past, so in the name of closure he secretly sets about tracking down Pete, her childhood abuser. Cleo is deeply unsettled when she sees Pete back in the village, but how will she feel to learn Toby is behind his reappearance?

Confronting her demons head-on, Cleo faces Pete and painful memories are stirred. Events take a surprising turn, and Cleo is stunned at how far Toby is prepared to go in order to protect her. While this cements their tortured love for each other, Cleo is then unnerved to hear Toby murmuring in his sleep about killing someone – will he confess to murdering Lisa?

Luke and Mandy face their demons

Cleo and Pete’s showdown is part of a special episode focusing on mental health, as Hollyoaks continues its commendable ‘Don’t Filter Feelings’ campaign that has already shone a light on tricky topics such as suicide and self-harm. We also have Luke unravelling when he finds son Ollie living rough, and urges him to kick his drugs habit and get his life together.

Reliving his teenage sexual assault and admitting his fears for the future in light of his dementia diagnosis, it’s a dark night of the soul for Luke. Meanwhile, Mandy also accesses her traumatic past as she opens up to Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) about how tragedy drove her to cover up for Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer). Prepare yourselves, it’s going to be emotional.

Sienna finds Summer’s diary

The compelling cat and mouse dynamic between Sienna and Summer took a sharp turn into left-field territory recently, when Ms Ranger planted a spontaneous smooch on her confused enemy’s lips. Who saw that coming?

Since then Sienna’s obsession with winning true love Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) back from the bonkers baker by exposing her true colours has escalated, and Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is concerned her sister is going too far. Which is saying something. This week, Sienna breaks into Summer’s flat and finds her diary, which viewers know is full of daily entries on her wicked plot to punish Brody for his part in her dad’s death. Has Ms Blake really got the better of sly Summer? Don’t bet on it.

Cher fights the trolls

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) puts her animosity towards Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare) aside to help her stepdaughter through her trolling ordeal, unaware jealous Cher actually started stalking herself to get sympathy and pull focus from her dad’s wife.

Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) and Mercy help Cher record a video in which she seizes the power back from the haters, following a particularly nasty bout of abuse. Vulnerable, insecure Cher’s issues are so deep-rooted we fear this is not the end of the story, and more torment is in store for the McQueen women…

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Everyone knows bearded businessman Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) is a shifty sort, everyone apart from his partner Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) who is oblivious to his devious side. Until this week, when she sees him making a move on her daughter, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson)… Brad has bigger things to worry about as rival Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) delivers an impossible ultimatum, leaving him with a difficult decision to make.

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) arrived in Hollyoaks fleeing his wedding day, but that hasn’t put him off the idea of romance as he tries to reunite cousin Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) with ex-girlfriend Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara). Wangling the pair to work together at the law office, Shaq is sure they’ll remember how much they care about each other – and hopefully forget she lied she was pregnant with his baby for weeks…