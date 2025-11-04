An oblivious Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) pops the question to Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Curtis) in Hollyoaks next week – unaware that his boyfriend actually has feelings for his dad Ste (Kieron Richardson)!

Meanwhile, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) arranges a date with sex offender Sully Sullivan (Harry French).

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) struggles with postpartum psychosis, and Ant Hutchinson (Brook Debio) is seemingly 'confirmed' as dad Tony's (Nick Pickard) shooter.

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) settles back into village life, much to the frustration of girlfriend Gemma Johnston (Tisha Merry).

Here's a look ahead to the episodes of Hollyoaks airing between Monday 10th November and Wednesday 12th November.

5 Hollyoaks spoilers next week

1. Lucas Hay proposes to Dillon Ray

Things are seriously awkward when Lucas plans a big gesture. Lime Pictures

Following his kiss with Ste a few weeks ago, Dillon admits to Frankie that he no longer loves Lucas.

Little does he realise, his boyfriend is still head over heels, admitting to aunt Leela Dexter (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) that he can't imagine life without him. Boosted by her words, he arranges a surprise proposal.

He asks Dillon to marry him! Lime Pictures

Getting down on one knee in front of Ste and Leela, Lucas pops the question. But what will Dillon say?

Sully runs into Frankie at the shop. Lime Pictures

Having swiped right on him in Liverpool, Frankie is overjoyed to have matched with Sully online. She's lied about her age, and has no idea of the sort of man he really is.

When he bumps into her at Price Slice, the two exchange numbers. She then explains to Dillon about her doubts, and he offers to play wingman should things get uncomfortable.

3. Ant Hutchinson is in the frame for dad Tony's attempted murder

Ant is furious to see Darren has been released. Lime Pictures

Darren returns to the village having been arrested (but with not enough evidence to hold him) for Tony's shooting – something which infuriates Ant.

Sister Dee-Dee (Chloe Atkinson) attempts to calm him down, before her grandad Froggy Black (John Middleton) intervenes.

His mum Diane (Alex Fletcher) is sick of seeing him glued to his phone and confiscates it until he calms down, and later, brother Ro (Leo Cole) shows her an image of him holding a gun on the day Tony was shot.

Was Ant responsible?

4. Cleo McQueen struggles in the wake of her childbirth

Cleo is in a bad way. Lime Pictures

Cleo is given the green light to be discharged from hospital, and girlfriend Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) decides to move in with her for support.

When she's unable to express milk for son Joseph, she admits to Sienna that she feels like a failure and is struggling.

5. Warren Fox gets a cold reception as Gemma Johnston plays happy families

Warren is pleased to spend some time with Mercedes and the girls. Lime Pictures

Mercedes is grateful to have Warren around in her time of need, and arranges for him to come and spend some time with their twin daughters.

Gemma watches on, and later acts friendly towards her boyfriend's ex.

Meanwhile, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is less than impressed to see Warren back in the village, still blaming him for son Hunter's death.

Hollyoaks is available to watch on catch-up on Channel 4.

