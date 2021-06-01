6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Darren in a coma and Donna-Marie returns

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is left fighting for his life after an accident at the Loft’s grand reopening. Will he wake from his coma? And will Grace Black (Tamara Wall) take the blame when Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) deliberately caused the incident?

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is horrified when mum Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) returns, and twisted Summer Ranger plans to involve one of Hollyoaks’ most notorious villains in her twisted plot to destroy Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 7th – 11th June 2021.

Disaster at the Loft

Grace prepares for the grand reopening of the Loft, unaware rival gangster Fergus is eyeing up the nightclub to become part of his property portfolio and has a wicked plan to to seize it out of her (gel) talons. Turns out Ms Black has let the insurance policy slide giving Fergus the perfect chance to secretly sabotage the proceedings…

Loosening the screws on the huge new sign created for the occasion that suspends perilously above the ground, unlucky Darren is knocked unconscious when it comes crashing down from above and the Loft relaunch descends into disaster. Will the lack of insurance and some terrible publicity force Grace to hand her beloved bar to scheming Fergus? Get ready for a battle of the baddies between these two…

Will Darren die?

Back to Darren, who is mid-awkward conversation with estranged wife Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) about whether he wants to be with her or Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) when he’s struck on the head by the falling sign. As he languishes in a coma both women wonder which of them he truly loves.

While Mandy learns Darren and Nancy were getting closer just before the accident she makes a shocking decision which spurs her love rival into action, just as the patient starts to rapidly deteriorate. Will Darren die before declaring who his heart belongs to?

Donna-Marie returns

Who’s excited to see Donna-Marie again, ghastly mother of Juliet and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner)? Only the viewers, it seems, and certainly not her own kids who are far from impressed at her sudden reappearance in the village.

Jules has been avoiding her calls for weeks, but now mummy dearest is back and insisting she’s cleaned up her act and kicked the drugs. Romeo immediately declares he wants nothing to do with her, leaving Juliet facing a dilemma as to whether to allow her peripatetic parent back in her life. Either way, dastardly Donna-Marie says she’s sticking around for the foreseeable future…

Summer contacts Brody’s abuser

Brody is happily planning his wedding to fiancee Summer, oblivious to the fact she’s going to make their big day a nightmare as revenge for his part in killing her father. Oh, and don’t forget she’s in a secret toxic fling with his ex-fiancée, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

As their nuptials draw closer, Brody thinks he’s making a sweet gesture by asking his best mate Damon to walk his bride down the aisle, in the absence of her dad, which just makes Summer’s blood closer to the boil. Arranging a prison visit to Buster Smith, what exactly does Ms Ranger want with her boyfriend’s childhood abuser?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Dance Moms fans will recognise the horror of life behind the scenes at the Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) School of Dance. With the owner struggling to regain her reputation after the incident with Marco and Jacob (the Pritchard twins certainly made an impression…), she pushes pupil Leah Hay (Ela-May Demircan) to her limits and she quits. Trish being Trish, she’s got some seriously underhand tactics to lure her back to the dance floor…

Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) has started chemo, but she doesn’t want to be defined by her cancer or be treated like a fragile little doll. Despite what she’s going through, she still wants to be the fierce female we all know and love. The family are worried when she starts acting irresponsibly and fear she’s not taking her health seriously – will they understand when Martine explains how she’s feeling?