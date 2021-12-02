6 Hollyoaks spoilers: Celeste frames her brother for murder and Warren makes a confession

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is shocked when Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) frames their brother for killing Lisa, but will Martine Westwood (Kelle Bryan) discover the truth?

Nate Denby (Chris Charles) reveals his secret past, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) makes an incriminating confession, and angry Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) defends his mum’s honour.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 13th – 17th December 2021.

Killer Toby caught out?

Shockwaves are felt around the village when Lisa Loveday’s body is found buried in the woods, and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) steps up to protect killer son Toby by lying through his teeth. Haunted by his fatal moment of rage, Toby wants to come clean, but sister Celeste has a plan to keep them out of trouble.

Spinning the audacious fib that her absent sibling Mitchell murdered Lisa, duplicitous Celeste supports devastated mum Martine as she frames one family member for another’s crime. Martine can’t believe what she’s hearing, and neither should she as it’s made up, but will a mysterious text message expose the terrible truth?

Nate reveals his past

With Lisa’s grisly death confirmed, undercover cop Nate explains to lover Grace Black (Tamara Wall) why he cared so much about Ms Loveday as he explains his deep history with the deceased. There’s more to it than you might think.

While he’s in a chatty mood, he also reveals his name isn’t even Nate, it’s Saul, and the gaps in the enigmatic character’s backstory start tumbling out. Nate, Saul – whatever his name, he’s on a mission to prove his theory that Felix killed Lisa!

Warren makes a confession

The Free Warren Fox campaign gathers pace as his allies track down Katja, who you may recall was one of Fergus’s employees, hoping she’ll testify against her dead boss and clear Foxy of Timmy’s murder.

Meanwhile, Warren bonds with prison psychiatrist Dr Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) who has a knack of getting into the gangster’s head, to the point where he confesses something pretty huge that could keep him behind bars. Honour agrees to keep quiet so he can get released, but once he’s on the outside her patient is faced with some difficult decisions about his future…

Imran confronts Ali

Exposing Ali’s true colours proves to be tricky as the dastardly doctor always seems to be one step ahead. Despite being warned off by a concerned Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi), Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) presses on with her risky scheme to catch him out, and when Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) gets wind of her pal’s crusade she panics.

Fed up of watching his family fall apart, Imran takes matters into his own hands and confronts his mother’s rapist. Remember the teen struggled with anger issues and used to resort to violence to solve his problems – is Ali set to be on the receiving end of Imran’s aggressive relapse?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Christmas could be cancelled for the Lomaxes when Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is told his lucrative cleaning contract at the hotel has been terminated. The cursed clan have been struggling to make ends meet since Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) lost her job so this is the last thing they need. James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) offers financial help, which Ste’s pride may prevent him from accepting, but when a load of lavish presents suddenly show up on the doorstep he’s left wondering: who is their secret Santa?

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is horrified as gossip spreads about his ex-husband Mitchell being a murderer. Luckily he has a distraction when he agrees to look after a family friend’s little girl, Mary, over the Christmas holidays. Becoming an impromptu parent is harder than it looks, as misbehaving Mary starts stealing from the market… Can Scott keep his new charge in check?