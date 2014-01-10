Tuesday 14 January

Sinead discovers the truth about Freddie’s secrecy, but has the damage already been done? Under pressure from a malicious Grace, will Jim reveal Freddie’s treachery? Jason is shocked to realise the truth about his brother’s betrayal.

Wednesday 15 January

It’s the day of Sinead and Freddie’s wedding, but as secrets are revealed, will the marriage go ahead? Grace blackmails an unlikely source to kill Mercedes, but will he obey? Will Lindsey reveal the truth about her darkest secret? And, wanting to help his sister, Dodger’s forced to ask Darren a difficult question.

Thursday 16 January

Desperate Freddie frantically searches for his loved one, but will he reach them before it’s too late? Will Nancy summon the courage to face her demons? Mercedes is led into the lion’s den with devastating consequences.

Friday 17 January

Darren attempts to rekindle his relationship with Nancy, but will she accept? Freddie’s torn between his head and his heart, but will he do the right thing? Grace determines to bring down anyone that gets in her way, and Fraser gives Freddie a hefty ultimatum.