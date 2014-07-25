Tuesday 29 July

Despite the challenges in Maxine’s way, will she manage to escape Patrick’s grasp or will she be tied to him forever? Will Mercedes make the right choice?

Wednesday 30 July

Can Patrick convince a loved one that he’s changed? Can Blessing and Dennis stop their friend from making a dreadful mistake? Freddie has an exciting business proposition for Mercedes but can he persuade her to go for it? Holly attempts to reconcile with an old flame…

Thursday 31 July

Mercedes and Freddie relish in their new position of power, while Grace reveals the real reason for her wounds to a furious Trevor. Will Nancy’s secret be unveiled?

Friday 1 August

Lindsey struggles to hide her emotions from a bemused Mercedes and Freddie. Ziggy dreams big, leaving Leela gobsmacked.