Hollyoaks spoilers: episode details for the week ahead- 25 July 2014
28 July-1 August: it's the week of Patrick and Maxine's wedding - will she escape or is she to be stuck with her abuser?
Monday 28 July
Holly’s concerns grow for her missing mum, but is Cindy safe? And will Mercedes reveal the truth about last night? Will Patrick learn of Maxine’s plan to escape?
Tuesday 29 July
Despite the challenges in Maxine’s way, will she manage to escape Patrick’s grasp or will she be tied to him forever? Will Mercedes make the right choice?
Wednesday 30 July
Can Patrick convince a loved one that he’s changed? Can Blessing and Dennis stop their friend from making a dreadful mistake? Freddie has an exciting business proposition for Mercedes but can he persuade her to go for it? Holly attempts to reconcile with an old flame…
Thursday 31 July
Mercedes and Freddie relish in their new position of power, while Grace reveals the real reason for her wounds to a furious Trevor. Will Nancy’s secret be unveiled?
Friday 1 August
Lindsey struggles to hide her emotions from a bemused Mercedes and Freddie. Ziggy dreams big, leaving Leela gobsmacked.