Since the attempt on Sienna's life was foiled and forgiven, heavily pregnant Nico is being secretly harboured at her mother's flat with the eventual plan being that the pair flee Hollyoaks together so they can make a fresh start elsewhere with the baby.

But mischievous Nico has been watching old mate Peri from afar and is consumed with jealousy she's moved on with a new BFF, homeless Harley. In the E4 episode showing on Monday 4 June, Nico sneaks out and makes her move…

"Peri throws a big birthday party for Harley," begins Ruby O'Donnell, who plays Ms Lomax. "There is an unexpected guest in a mask who turns out to be Nico! Worst of all, Peri is oblivious to the danger they are all in.

"The last time they were together, when Nico locked them both in a bunker and almost killed Peri, Nico confessed all of her sins. She was obsessed with Peri and wanted her all for herself - if Peri knew she was back she'd probably be really scared!"

Teasing a possible on-screen reunion for Peri and Nico, O'Donnell reckons there's no way back for the former pals - hardly surprising considering Nico tried to murder her… "Peri is quite a forgiving character but some things are a bridge too far," she says. "Peri was horrified when she found out she was a murderer and genuinely believed she would be next on Nico's list."

And what of Peri's growing romantic feelings towards Harley, who she developed a close bond while Peri was forced to live on the streets following a falling out with her family? Could romance be in the air or will the teen be tormented by her sexuality?

"Peri's very confused after she kissed Harley recently. She's never had feelings for a girl before and is scared by this. She isn't sure if she's just confusing their feelings of friendship with something more."

If nasty Nico has her way next week, the girls may never get the chance to explore their relationship any further…

