"Initially he didn't know what this girl was on about," says Tag, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com. "Then when Cher mentions where she was conceived the penny drops - a feeling of dread comes over him and now he has to backtrack and defend thistle that Mercy is the only person he's slept with…

"So in prison, there was a dental nurse called Kelly," continues the actor. "Sylver managed to bed her, it wasn't established exactly where this happened, I reckon it was an empty cell or maybe even in the dentist's chair?!

"It was a one-off or a little fling, he didn't hear much from Kelly after it happened and had no idea she got pregnant.

"Now, 18 years later, a daughter he knows nothing about suddenly appears!"

Sylver was forced to come clean when Kelly also showed up in the village in pursuit of Cher, who had run away following a huge row and went to track down the dad she never knew upon learning some details about his background.

"Having tried to pay Cher off to keep quiet, in typical Sylver fashion he feels guilty about doing the wrong thing and convinces her to stay once everything is out in the open. Mercedes finds out the truth and is cool with it, then Kelly announces she's moving to Greece and leaving Cher with the McQueens - she's their problem now!"

Tag describes Cher as a "classic McQueen, ballsy, bolshy and sassy," who fits right in with Hollyoaks' most chaotic clan. "She's quickly accepted and finds this is where she belongs," he smiles. "In the long run her and Mercedes will become best mates, which is going to make Sylver's life a lot easier!

"But I think Cher could still cause a bit of trouble…"

