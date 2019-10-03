Harry's murder case is set to hot up in the coming weeks so Cohen and Fraval will both be busy, which Finnegan reveals has provided an extra layer of logistical challenges...

"Now my wife has joined the show any change in the filming schedules is a double whammy for childcare. So it's all go, it makes things somewhat difficult but we are getting through it!

"It's lovely having her here. The first scenes she did were actually with me when James had to identify the body. She has got to know the cast and is making friends – now she finally can put faces to the names I've been talking about all these years! It's good fun working with her."

Fraval is an actress and voiceover artist. Her other screen credits include appearances in British movies Suzie Gold and Me Without You.

James's reaction to losing Harry sends the lawyer spiralling into despair, leading to him attempting to take his own life as he teeters on the edge of the village arch and contemplates ending it all… Can DS Cohen finally catch the killer and bring closure for the victims' families?

