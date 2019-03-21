With the case adjourned, Breda visited a gloating Mac at the Cunningham house, which he had stolen from Cindy by typically foul means, and believing she had bumped off his eldest he agreed to destroy the evidence he was using to blackmail her having discovered she killed philandering teacher Louis Loveday.

Tucking into a lasagne Breda had baked intended for Cindy should she be victorious, menacing Mac ranted about getting rid of James was just the start - he now planned to take down the rest of his enemies. It was then he started to look decidedly unwell, at which point clever Breda admitted she hadn't given James enough poison to kill him, but she had spiked the lasagne Mac was eating with a lethal substance!

Horrified she'd got the better of him, dying Mac tried to stop triumphant Breda leaving and grabbed her as she made a run for it - so the nasty nanny bludgeoned him over the head with the lasagne dish and claimed her latest 'bad dad' target before fleeing the scene.

Will Romeo go to prison for Breda's latest killing?

At the hospital, the family discovered James was poisoned and suspect Mac was responsible - causing James's angry teenage son Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) to slip away and break into Mac's place threatening to kill him - only to find his granddad's lifeless body. Attempting to find a pulse the stunned kid got blood on his hands - literally - and did a runner, not realising neighbour Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) had overheard his deadly warning.

So mad Mac is no more, bringing Easter's time playing the village baddie to an end nearly four years after his first appearance, but will moralistic murderess Breda be able to sit back and let the crime be pinned on innocent Romeo, who will no doubt be prime suspect?

