However, their fairytale ending is threatened by jealous gangster Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) who orders ex-lover Mercy stand Sylver up, otherwise he'll report the gentle giant for the violent assault he goaded him into and has deliberately kept quiet about so he can hold it over the couple.

Will Mercedes give in to evil Liam's demands and ditch the man of her dreams, meaning her eighth wedding is yet another disaster?

Will Myra's cheating be exposed at the altar?

Meanwhile, Mercy's mum Myra (Nicole Barber-Lane) is wracked with guilt and hiding the fact she cheated on fiancee Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) a few weeks ago with Lothario DJ Stevie Scaramouch on a booze-fuelled pre-wedding blowout at the Duke Street Social bar.

Sally is already insecure about the nuptials as she's not totally convinced her partner is ready to commit to a woman for her first ever marriage, despite the pair being parents to grown-up son John Paul, conceived before Sally transitioned and she was a cinema projector called Ian.

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) and Myra's mum Nana (Diane Langton) know about the snog with Stevie, but they're horrified to realise he's been booked as the wedding DJ! Mortified Myra has a meltdown in the ladies' room, can she be reassured by Scott and Nana's insistence Sally won't find out? Or is sleazy Stevie set to ruin her big day, forcing her to call it off?

Whatever happens, expect entertainment value aplenty as the chaotic clan gather together for a suitably tacky ceremony - which may not have a happy ending for anybody involved…

Hollyoaks airs the double wedding episode on Tuesday 26 March on E4 at 7pm, and on Wednesday 27 March on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

