The teenager almost changed his mind about leaving, and viewed to stick around in the village and look after her, But Cindy insisted he go and follow his dreams.

But Alfie couldn't leave until he'd confronted his hateful dad and given him a piece of his mind...

Alfie told his dad that he couldn't understand how someone who has always shown him so much unconditional love could be capable of such evil acts, like killing his former fiancee Neeta Kaur, causing his son Nathan’s fatal fall from the upstairs window of The Dog, physically abusing his other son James and manipulating Cindy. He bid Mac good riddance. Mac begged on his knees for Alfie’s forgiveness, but to no avail.

More like this

Alfie bids his friends and family farewell. (Picture: Lime Pictures)

After saying goodbye to his friends and family in the village, Alfie was finally ready to leave for the airport. But not before his ex-girlfriend Yasmine Malik (Haiesha Mistry) showed Alfie the video that her and brother Imran made him. Emotions ran high as Alfie got in the taxi and waved goodbye to Hollyoaks.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.