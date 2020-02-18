What’s happening on Holby City tonight?

There seems little hope of a reconciliation between Chloe and Cameron, but he's determined to win back her trust. Will a rogue and potentially rash decision impress her, or worsen things between them? Could Cam be the next Holby supervillain? The sinister music that plays every time he's on-screen seems to hint that it might may be the case.

Meanwhile a familiar face is set to return to Holby to perform surgery on Carole, as Dominic finds a new source of moral support while he waits for the outcome of the operation.

What time is Holby on tonight?

Series 22 - Episode 7 is on BBC One at 8pm on Tuesday 18th February 2020. It will also be available on iPlayer shortly after it airs.

Who’s in the cast?

