The rest of the week's episodes will be broadcast as normal, with Emmerdale set to be shown Wednesday to Friday at 7pm (plus Thursday at 8pm).

What happens on Emmerdale this week?

The rest of this week's drama looks set to focus on Al and Jessie, who are back in each other's orbit after he arranges a job interview for her. But as the two of them reminisce and are about to kiss, they're caught in the act by returning villager Mandy!

Yes, actress Lisa Riley is back on screens this Thursday and wastes no time in turning the Al and Jessie situation to her advantage before catching up with the rest of the Dingle clan. But it soon becomes clear that she and son Vinny are hiding something.

More like this

Elsewhere, we have Moira and Nate's illicit trysts attracting fresh attention, all of which leads to Moira reconsidering her actions...

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.