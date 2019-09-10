But the boss also needs to be aware of the threat Kosovo bring to Wembley on Tuesday night.

After all, the visitors have already caused a stir with strong results over the three years they have competed as an international nation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Kosovo game on TV and online.

What time is the England v Kosovo game?

England v Kosovo will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 10th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream England v Kosovo

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV.

You can also live stream the match via the ITV Player on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

England manager Gareth Southgate will be expecting a comfortable victory on Tuesday against a Kosovo side still finding its feet in international football.

But Kosovo's 3-2 win over Bulgaria earlier in this Euro 2020 qualifying campaign shows there is no room for complacency on England's part.

The Three Lions will hope to keep the Wembley crowd behind them and puncture the Kosovo defence early in this clash.

Gone are the days where England would bore their own fans to sleep – but they will still have to work hard to get through a Kosovo side that will look to sit back and hit their hosts on the break.

Expect an England win here but it may not be as emphatic as some will assume.

Prediction: England 3-1 Kosovo