Why is there no Emmerdale tonight - and when is it back on ITV?
Live football means no visit to the village on Friday 22 March
Emmerdale will not be showing an episode on Friday 22 March to make way for ITV's live football coverage of England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium from 7pm, which kicks off at 7.45pm.
Thursday 21 March left viewers on a sinister cliffhanger as predatory teacher Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) convinced boyfriend David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) to let her move in while he's away on business with the secret agenda of continuing her illicit affair with his son, schoolboy Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant).
Viewers will have to wait a little longer to see how the situation develops as Maya's sick manipulation of the smitten student propels the controversial grooming storyline into even darker territory.
When is Emmerdale back on ITV?
More football coverage means the show disappears again from the schedules on Monday 25 March, so an hour-long episode will air on Tuesday 26 March from 7pm to make up for the shortfall - meaning a clash with EastEnders on BBC1 which starts at 7.30pm the same night. Then it's back to normal for the rest of the week.
Tuesday's double helping focuses on Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) who finds herself in trouble with the police when she stands up for new love interest Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle). Elsewhere, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) gets a shock when dad Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) admits he tied the knot with girlfriend Manpreet Jutla (Rebecca Sarker) on holiday in Las Vegas - and the new Mrs Sharma is visited by a face from the past who makes an unexpected visit…
