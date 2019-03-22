Viewers will have to wait a little longer to see how the situation develops as Maya's sick manipulation of the smitten student propels the controversial grooming storyline into even darker territory.

When is Emmerdale back on ITV?

More football coverage means the show disappears again from the schedules on Monday 25 March, so an hour-long episode will air on Tuesday 26 March from 7pm to make up for the shortfall - meaning a clash with EastEnders on BBC1 which starts at 7.30pm the same night. Then it's back to normal for the rest of the week.

Tuesday's double helping focuses on Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) who finds herself in trouble with the police when she stands up for new love interest Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle). Elsewhere, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) gets a shock when dad Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) admits he tied the knot with girlfriend Manpreet Jutla (Rebecca Sarker) on holiday in Las Vegas - and the new Mrs Sharma is visited by a face from the past who makes an unexpected visit…

