Over the years, the character has endured heartbreak, battled an eating disorder and suffered with PTSD after sustaining burns in a fire. When reminders of her injuries returned , Priya struggled, but ultimately sought help and owned her past in empowering scenes.

This led to a surprising opportunity for her when a business associate, Justin, was impressed by her honesty and strength and offered her a job in London. Priya was delighted, but when David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) discovered she was moving away with their daughter Amba (Ava Jayasinghe), he took the young girl away.

Eventually, David returned with Amba, and Priya warned him against making such a shocking decision again. As she prepared to say her goodbyes, brother Jai (Chris Bisson) planned a farewell party at the Woolpack and dad Rishi (Bhasker Patel) remained upset that she was leaving.

Meanwhile, David called round, and Priya asked him to sign some paperwork allowing Amba to change schools. She then implored him to apologise to those he had caused such worry to the day before - including Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi), who he had left trapped in order to make a run for it!

David wasn't keen on the idea, still angry with Leyla over her own recent mistakes. But Priya pointed out that David couldn't afford to lose someone else in his life, or he'd run out of saviours for the next time he messed up. Well, she's certainly not wrong there!

David made amends with Leyla, and they pondered their individually selfish actions before she remarked that perhaps they deserved each other! Later, Priya also made up with Leyla, and enjoyed her party at the pub, complete with catering by Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock).

But, realising that Rishi was missing, Priya headed back home to coax him out, assuring her dad that he could visit all the time, and that she and Amba would also be back to see him.

Having put her world to rights, it was time to go, and Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) and Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) joined the extended family to see Priya off.

So it's happy ever after for Priya, whose presence will certainly be missed in the Dales!

