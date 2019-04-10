Feeling the strain of hiding her inappropriate romance with one of her pupils, who she has systemically groomed for months behind lover David's back, Maya has a meeting with headteacher Jessie Grant to discuss her recent poor professional performance.

Convincing Jessie she's just been a bit low since her divorce from village doctor Liam Cavanagh, Maya's sob story is seemingly accepted and suspicion is averted once again.

At this point Jakey has another crisis of conscience and wants to confess their affair throwing Maya into a spin, even more so when he ends things between them…

Will Jacob tell Liv about his affair with Maya?

Meanwhile, Liv confides in pal Gabby Thomas she feels her on/off dalliance with Jacob might be cooling off because she won't sleep with him, so she decides to do the deed the following day.

Jacob starts to regret his hasty decision in dumping Maya and can't help but be secretly pleased when she tries to convince him to get back together, but he's stunned at her next suggestion…

What is twisted Maya's idea to hook her claws into Jacob again? Could she be planning a cruel revenge on him for hurting her? Is fragile Liv about to do something she'll regret by convincing herself to have sex when she's not ready? And if Jake and Liv become a couple, could he confide in her the truth about Maya?

