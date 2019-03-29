Double crossing Graham, Kim gleefully revealed Joe survived Cain's punch last October but Mr Foster let it appear he was dead and helped his surrogate son flee the country to escape the hit his stepgranny originally put on him.

Letting Cain think he was a murderer for months has caused no end of tortuous soul searching. At first he refused to believe Kim's claims until she produced the CCTV snap of Joe alive and well in Monte Carlo which she teased was safely stored on a cloud drive and could easily be destroyed.

Saucy Kim then offered up her dastardly deal to the dashing Dingle - sleep with her and she'll give him the picture to clear his name. Refuse, and she'll make sure the world thinks Joe Tate is dead and that he was responsible.

What will Graham do now Kim has told Cain the truth about Joe?

The cops already have Cain marked as their prime suspect and as Kim pointed out there's enough evidence stacked against him. The toxic Tate temptress has already had her advances knocked back by Cain and is on a mission to bag the bit of rough, not used to being turned down.

Cain is over a barrel, so what will he choose to do? Kim has quickly made enemies of Cain and wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) by also trying to steal Butler's farm to expand the Tate empire so this isn't going to improve relations with her neighbours. Scared of spending the rest of his life in jail away from his family, could Cain be tempted by the sexy sacrifice and not tell Moira?

Next week, Graham has had enough of Kim's games and tells the police Joe is still alive, handing over the photo as evidence. But would Cain have bedded Kim by that time, jeopardising his marriage? And will there be reprisals for Kim if he learns she went behind his back and told Cain he lied about Joe's death in the first place?

