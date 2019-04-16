Confident Liv had no proof and wasn't brave enough to blab, Jake reassured a panicking Maya as he reckoned their illicit secret was still safe for now - unaware sneaky Liv had recorded her earlier conversation with Jacob where he discussed the affair in full detail which could be used as damning evidence proving he has been groomed and coerced.

Will Liv use the evidence of Jacob and Maya's affair?

Next week, Liv wants the payout in exchange for her silence, forcing Jacob to steal a valuable ring that belonged to granddad Eric Pollard's late wife Val to raise the cash. Maya meets with Liv to deliver the dosh but Ms Flaherty ups the ante, doubling her demand to £10,000 or the sound file of Jacob discussing the affair will be made public…

Best mate Gabby Thomas is shocked when she later sees Liv and she bursts into tears, admitting she's done something terrible - will she reveal to Gab the truth about Miss Stepney and vulnerable Jacob? And when David suggests troubled Jacob go to Portugal to spend some time with mum Alicia how will he feel about leaving his beloved Maya behind?

