Liv exposes Jacob and Maya in Emmerdale with secret recording?
She's got evidence confirming Jacob has been groomed by his teacher
Emmerdale abuser Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) faces another blackmail attempt from Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) over the scandalous affair with teenager Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) as a recording of the schoolboy discussing the inappropriate relationship proving he's been groomed into sex threatens to go viral.
On Friday 12th April Liv demanded £5,000 to keep quiet about the icky fling and was sickened when manipulative Maya turned on the waterworks and tried claiming she had genuinely fallen for her pupil. As Liv confronted Jacob she was shocked at how much he was under the predatory tutor's spell as he insisted Maya loved him, not his dad David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) and it was only a matter of time before they were properly together.
Confident Liv had no proof and wasn't brave enough to blab, Jake reassured a panicking Maya as he reckoned their illicit secret was still safe for now - unaware sneaky Liv had recorded her earlier conversation with Jacob where he discussed the affair in full detail which could be used as damning evidence proving he has been groomed and coerced.
Will Liv use the evidence of Jacob and Maya's affair?
Next week, Liv wants the payout in exchange for her silence, forcing Jacob to steal a valuable ring that belonged to granddad Eric Pollard's late wife Val to raise the cash. Maya meets with Liv to deliver the dosh but Ms Flaherty ups the ante, doubling her demand to £10,000 or the sound file of Jacob discussing the affair will be made public…
Best mate Gabby Thomas is shocked when she later sees Liv and she bursts into tears, admitting she's done something terrible - will she reveal to Gab the truth about Miss Stepney and vulnerable Jacob? And when David suggests troubled Jacob go to Portugal to spend some time with mum Alicia how will he feel about leaving his beloved Maya behind?
