"You dumped me for your teacher? She's ancient!" shouted a tearful Liv. "She's going out with your dad!"

Liv offered to have sex with boyfriend Jacob... just before he dumped her! (Picture: ITV)

Since Liv's own dad, Gordon Livesy was found to have sexually abused Liv's older brother Aaron (Danny Miller) when he was a child and sent to prison in 2016, Liv isn't fooled when Maya claims things are not what they seem.

"Jacob has a crush, I've tried to ignore it," lied Maya. "He tried to make a pass at me. He wishes it was real. I have tried to tell him I don't feel the same way."

"They locked my dad up for the sick perv he was," Liv warned Maya.

Secret lovers Maya and Jacob have been rumbled by Liv (Picture: ITV)

But just to be sure nobody believes Liv if she does decide to blab, Maya came up with the wicked plan to frame the teenager for theft of booze from David's village shop and convinced Jacob to back-up her claims troubled Liv has started drinking again leading to Jacob breaking-up with his "alcoholic girlfriend".

After arranging to meet with Liv in secret that night, Maya warned her she'd get the police involved and Liv could be sent back to a young offenders institution if she's not careful...

"You don't want to push me!" Maya warned, revealing her true nasty nature.

But tough teenager Liv is not one to be pushed around either and stopped Maya in her tracks when she demanded £5,000 in exchange for her silence!

With Maya's personal and professional reputation on the line, will the twisted teacher give in to Liv's blackmail demands to hush-up the truth about her and Jacob? We can't wait to find out!

