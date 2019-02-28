Jealous Maya clocks a kiss between Jacob and Liv. (Picture: ITV)

So in tonight's episode of the ITV soap, while shopkeeper David was busy, Maya and Jacob sneaked-up to his bedroom and began to kiss. But just as things were about to take a more physical turn, Maya was caught off guard by a photo of David and Jacob beside his bed and quickly put the brakes on the frisky business...

However, predator Maya promised Jacob he'd get a very special present on the day of his 16th birthday...

"Building up to it is the best bit," teased Maya. "It will be a night to remember."

With girlfriend Liv none the wiser, Jacob sneaks into the toilets at The Woolpack and buys a box of condoms, almost caught-in-the-act by barman Bob Hope!

Will anyone start to get suspicious about all that extra private study time between Maya and student Jacob and shutdown the terrible teacher before it's too late?

