Jacob secretly buys condoms in Emmerdale
The teenager is planning to sleep with teacher Maya on his 16th birthday...
Plan got underway for a "pizza and pop" party to celebrate Jacob's (played by Joe-Warren Plant) 16th birthday in Emmerdale on Wednesday 27 February. But the teenager's adopted dad David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) was unaware his own girlfriend Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) was secretly making plans of her own, to lure Jacob into bed...
Not realising all the ways he is being manipulated by Maya, Jacob felt the need to apologise after Maya played jealous after seeing the lad kiss girlfriend Liv. He's desperate not to loose his older "lover" and will do anything to please her.
So in tonight's episode of the ITV soap, while shopkeeper David was busy, Maya and Jacob sneaked-up to his bedroom and began to kiss. But just as things were about to take a more physical turn, Maya was caught off guard by a photo of David and Jacob beside his bed and quickly put the brakes on the frisky business...
However, predator Maya promised Jacob he'd get a very special present on the day of his 16th birthday...
"Building up to it is the best bit," teased Maya. "It will be a night to remember."
With girlfriend Liv none the wiser, Jacob sneaks into the toilets at The Woolpack and buys a box of condoms, almost caught-in-the-act by barman Bob Hope!
Will anyone start to get suspicious about all that extra private study time between Maya and student Jacob and shutdown the terrible teacher before it's too late?
