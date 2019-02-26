David asks for Jacob's advice while packing for a romantic night away with Maya. (Picture: ITV)

While David remains unaware of the inappropriate goings-on between predator Maya and lovestruck Jacob, on Monday 4 March the village shopkeeper is in a jolly good mood as he looks forward to his night away. But little does he know jealous Jacob has a trick up his sleeve to ruin everything!

So when David is "accidentally" delayed getting to Maya in time for dinner, will Jacob take his place and seize his opportunity to spend the night with Maya?

