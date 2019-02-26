Jacob plots to sabotage David and Maya's romantic getaway in Emmerdale
The jealous teenager secretly wants to sleep with his dad's girlfriend...
As David Metcalfe (played by Matthew Wolfenden) and his girlfriend Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) plan an overnight trip to a hotel in Emmerdale, David's jealous teenage son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) plots to sabotage their romantic getaway!
Jacob's plans to sleep with secret older lover Maya on his 16th birthday were scuppered on the ITV soap last week when Jacob's girlfriend Liv Flaherty almost caught him out and he had to lie he'd given the summerhouse a romantic makeover just for them.
While David remains unaware of the inappropriate goings-on between predator Maya and lovestruck Jacob, on Monday 4 March the village shopkeeper is in a jolly good mood as he looks forward to his night away. But little does he know jealous Jacob has a trick up his sleeve to ruin everything!
So when David is "accidentally" delayed getting to Maya in time for dinner, will Jacob take his place and seize his opportunity to spend the night with Maya?
