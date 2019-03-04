Jacob and Maya spend the night together on Emmerdale - will David now find out?
The pair were last seen getting passionate in a hotel room
Jacob Gallagher and Maya Stepney have schemed to spend the night together on tonight's Emmerdale after duping David Metcalfe. Scenes just shown on the ITV soap saw predatory Maya unbutton Jacob's shirt and push him onto a hotel room bed before wishing him a "happy birthday". Fans of the ITV soap who had been hoping that Maya's grooming of schoolboy Jacob would be exposed before things got this far, but it now looks as though the pair will have sex.
Prior to Monday's cliffhanger, it seemed like Maya's plan to get Jacob alone at a boutique hotel would be scuppered after David found the booking reservation and assumed it had been made for him. But after David was then saddled with an erroneous delivery at the shop that left him with ten times the amount of sausages than he'd ordered, he made a panicked call to girlfriend Maya, who angrily told him not to bother with their romantic evening.
Taking advantage of the situation, Jacob then secretly headed over to the hotel himself, while David was left drowning his sorrows at the pub with his dad Eric. Little did David know that Jacob was, at that moment, in the arms of Maya, now definitely dressed for a night of seduction.
- Jacob secretly buys condoms in Emmerdale ahead of sleeping with Maya
- Emmerdale celebrates International Women’s Day with all-female episode
- Jacob plots to sabotage Maya and David’s romantic getaway in Emmerdale
Emmerdale has been working with children's charity Barnardo's on the storyline and while it currently looks as though Maya is succeeding in her plan to groom Jacob, show boss Kate Brooks has already hinted the character's crime will be revealed.
"We’ve got a responsibility. A lot of people watch the show, a lot of teenagers watch the show, and also we would never just tell one of these stories lightly, we have a duty to make sure the right protocol is carried out, and the right outcome," she told Metro. "It can make for uncomfortable viewing but I think it’s a really important storyline to tell. There’s still a long way to go, it’s not going to be as straightforward as you’d imagine, there’s going to be other obstacles thrown into the mix. We want people to be yelling at the TV, 'please tell somebody. This is not right! You’re a young lad. please speak out about this'."
More like this
Tomorrow's episode of Emmerdale will see David trying to make amends with Maya and will be left relieved when she appears to forgive him. But he is, of course, unaware of what she and Jacob were getting up to behind his back. Just how long will it be before the scales fall from his eyes?
Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.