Taking advantage of the situation, Jacob then secretly headed over to the hotel himself, while David was left drowning his sorrows at the pub with his dad Eric. Little did David know that Jacob was, at that moment, in the arms of Maya, now definitely dressed for a night of seduction.

Emmerdale has been working with children's charity Barnardo's on the storyline and while it currently looks as though Maya is succeeding in her plan to groom Jacob, show boss Kate Brooks has already hinted the character's crime will be revealed.

"We’ve got a responsibility. A lot of people watch the show, a lot of teenagers watch the show, and also we would never just tell one of these stories lightly, we have a duty to make sure the right protocol is carried out, and the right outcome," she told Metro. "It can make for uncomfortable viewing but I think it’s a really important storyline to tell. There’s still a long way to go, it’s not going to be as straightforward as you’d imagine, there’s going to be other obstacles thrown into the mix. We want people to be yelling at the TV, 'please tell somebody. This is not right! You’re a young lad. please speak out about this'."

Tomorrow's episode of Emmerdale will see David trying to make amends with Maya and will be left relieved when she appears to forgive him. But he is, of course, unaware of what she and Jacob were getting up to behind his back. Just how long will it be before the scales fall from his eyes?

