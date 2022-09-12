ITV cancels latest Emmerdale as Coronation Street airs in schedules

A news special will air from 6:30pm, and Coronation Street will follow at 8pm. With the schedules shifting to make way for updates on the Queen's final journey, as well as the proclamation of King Charles III, ITV appears to be alternating on soap coverage.

ITV has cancelled tonight's episode of Emmerdale as the broadcaster makes way for further extended news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II .

On Sunday evening, Emmerdale aired its lost Thursday instalment, which saw terminally-ill Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) confuse her son Cain (Jeff Hordley) for late husband Shadrach. This left fans with a cliffhanger, with the next episode of the week still to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street continues tonight with the aftermath of James Bailey's (Nathan Graham) shocking collapse on the football pitch. James regained consciousness in hospital, where he was left distressed to learn that he may not be able to play his beloved sport again.

There's also the ongoing storyline featuring Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) and Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock). Toyah was previously left furious when Spider told her he was married - but things are set to take another turn between the couple.

Elsewhere, BBC One plans to air EastEnders at 8:30pm, as it clashes with Corrie. After a dramatic week which saw the Mitchells thrown into chaos, EastEnders will see Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) return to Walford on the day of his ex-wife Kat Slater's (Jessie Wallace) wedding to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

But will Alfie stop the ceremony from taking place?

Prior to this latest instalment, BBC One will show a tribute to the Queen with The One Show: Our Queen Remembered at 8pm.

We'll bring you further developments to this week's TV schedules as we learn more, including when viewers can expect to see their next instalment of Emmerdale.

