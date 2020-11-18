And on the subject of music, click on Vinny actor Bradley Johnson and he'll gift you with a special Christmas Woolpack Sessions performance. Other cast members set to feature include Claire King (Kim Tate), Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle) and Isabel Hodgins (Victoria Sugden).

Speaking about the Christmassy virtual get-together, Diva Rodriguez, Emmerdale's digital producer said: “We may not be able to have a proper Christmas get together this year, but we're hoping this experience will bring us all closer together and give the Emmerdale FANmily a holiday experience to remember".

Speaking of the festive season, we were recently teased on Emmerdale's Christmas storylines that include the reveal of a big secret that we expect to have something to do with the secretly buried body of DI Malone (Mark Womack).

Look for more to come with Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) in the wake of a decision they make to terminate their pregnancy. Jimmy and Nicola King (Nick Miles and Nicola Wheeler) are said to be due to receive a shock, while Luke Posner (Max Parker) and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) are set to experience yet more trouble in their relationship.

Well, at least the party we can go to should be a happy occasion, at least!

