Look for more to come with Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) in the wake of a decision they make to terminate their pregnancy. Jimmy and Nicola King (Nick Miles and Nicola Wheeler) are said to be due to receive a shock, while Luke Posner (Max Parker) and Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) are set to experience yet more trouble in their relationship.

Add to that a possible power shift in the Tate family and there is a lot to come in Emmerdale!

There is one other storyline mentioned that made us really take notice and despite no characters being named, we think it could spell trouble for the local vicar. Teasing that "a huge secret comes out in a truly magnificent way that will make everybody gasp", we can only assume that this involves the body of Malone (Mark Womack) that is currently residing in the graveyard at the church.

Viewers know that Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) dealt the final blow to the dodgy detective before she and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) buried him so nobody would find out what they did. The secret has been weighing on them ever since and Christmas would be the perfect time for either the secret to be let slip, or the body to finally be discovered.

Ir certainly does not look like things will be getting better for the two women this Christmas, that's for sure.

