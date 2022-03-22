Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is tempted to forgive ex Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) fails to let Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) down gently. Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) has a rethink over her role in killer sister Meena Jutla's (Paige Sandhu) trial, and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) is missing daughter Frankie.

In the aftermath of suffering a stroke , Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is struggling. Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) is worried sick, and tries her best to help her partner. Elsewhere, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) isn't happy that Charity (Emma Atkins) is still in brother Mack Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) orbit.

Here's all you need to know for next week's Emmerdale between 28th March - 1st April 2022.

Marlon struggles

Emmerdale: Marlon struggles after stroke

As Rhona attempts to support Marlon following his sudden illness, Marlon is devastated by recent events. While his best mate Paddy (Dominic Brunt) finds himself unable to handle the enormity of the situation, Rhona pushes Marlon too hard as he works with a speech therapist, leading the nurse to take her aside and offer gentle advice.

When the Dingles record a video for Marlon, Paddy feels he sounds fake and struggles with the task, and when he tries to help Rhona she fails to feel reassured. Later, Marlon can't bring himself to watch the family's footage - it's too big a reminder of all he has lost. Rhona returns to the hospital and apologises to Marlon for piling the pressure on, but can the pair make it through their troubles together?

Moira disapproves of Charity and Mack

Emmerdale: Moira and Charity clash

Still smarting from the rejection of both Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) and Mackenzie, Charity goes through the motions of moving on. She pretends to flirt with the drayman, but Moira is fuming to spot the exchange. Charity later asks Moira to speak to Mack for her, but Moira blames her for her brother's decision to leave for Glasgow and sends her packing.

After Vanessa confides in Paddy over her near-kiss with Charity, the bumbling vet reveals this to Moira, who is left more frustrated than ever with Charity. She later agrees to take Charity to see Mack, but in a plot reminiscent of true Dingle vengeance, Moira dumps her in the middle of nowhere without money or a phone. What will Charity do next?

Laurel has second thoughts

Emmerdale: Laurel has second thoughts

Jai destroyed his settled family life when he took out a loan in Laurel's name. Since then, she has been resolute in her decision to end her relationship with Jai after his fraudulent betrayal. But it's clear she misses him, and despite everything her attitude begins to soften in upcoming episodes.

When Laurel opens up to Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw), he tells her he was once in Jai's position and was granted forgiveness from Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop). Laurel is torn, and when she meets Jai to return his things, she gives into temptation and they share a kiss. But is it a mistake that Laurel will regret, or is she ready to give him another chance?

Samson breaks Cathy's heart

Emmerdale: Samson lets down Cathy

Cathy has been smitten with Samson for weeks, but he only has eyes for Amelia (Daisy Arwen Campbell). When Cathy fibs that Samson is now her boyfriend, he cruelly announces that he doesn't like her at all, and she is left hurt and mortified.

Samson is usually one of the better behaved teens in the village, so he and lovely Amelia would be well-suited. It's very out of character for him to behave so harshly, so is this a sign of things to come, or will Samson regret his behaviour and do what he can to put it right?

Manpreet to testify?

Emmerdale: Manpreet considers testifying against Meena

Ever since evil Meena twisted the knife during her plea hearing, Manpreet's trauma has spiralled. She went missing shortly after the court appearance, and worried partner Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) encouraged her to put herself first.

At this point, Manpreet decided not to testify at the trial. But this week she reconsiders her stance. Given that Manpreet is the only one who can discuss Meena's previous confessions on the stand, will she bravely choose to go ahead after all, if only to get justice for Meena's victims and their families? Can Manpreet stomach more of her sinister sibling's theatrics?

Nate is lonely

Emmerdale: Nate feels lonely ITV

Nate is feeling lonely, desperately missing baby daughter Frankie who he shares with ex-partner Tracy Metcalfe (played by Amy Walsh who is currently offscreen on maternity leave).

As he watches old videos of Frankie, Nate is further bereft and enlists housemate Ryan Stocks (James Moore) to join him in a pub session. What's next for Nate as he continues to adjust to being on his own again?

