Newlywed Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) has only just recovered from her own ordeal at Meena's hands. But when she has a request for ex Alex (Liam Boyle), he decides to blackmail her in return.

There's fresh turmoil ahead for Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) as she awaits sister Meena Jutla's (Paige Sandhu) plea hearing. It seems the sassy serial killer has no plans to stop playing games despite being locked up for her crimes.

Meanwhile, cruel Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) uses an unsuspecting Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) has romance in mind following a tough few weeks with partner Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry). And newcomer Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) gets to know Ethan Anderson (Emile John).

Here are your spoilers for Emmerdale for the week of 14th - 18th March 2022.

Meena's plea hearing is underway

Evil Meena has left Manpreet in shock once again by implicating her in Andrea Tate's murder. Now the killer is looking forward to surveying her audience at her plea hearing, but is left disappointed with the small turn-out. Still, she puts on a show in true Meena style and everyone is stunned when she pleads guilty to the first of her whopping twenty-five charges.

But we know better than to assume this is Meena finally accepting justice. Just what is she up to now? Will she actually plead guilty to every single charge, or has she got another game plan? The answer is almost certainly yes.

Manpreet suffers a panic attack

Poor Manpreet has been trying desperately to move forward while ensuring her sinister sibling pays for what she has done, but it's proving difficult given Meena's constant trial of torment. Feeling the pressure of testifying in court as the only witness who can discuss Meena's confessions, Manpreet suffers a terrifying panic attack.

She later heads off in her car but then abandons her phone and walks into the night, leaving partner Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) worried for her safety. Will Manpreet be found, or has she disappeared in her vulnerable state?

Dawn is blackmailed

Having settled into married life with new husband Billy (Jay Kontzle), Dawn is overjoyed when he asks if he can adopt her young son Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall). But there's a problem - Lucas's recently resurfaced father Alex refuses to consent to the adoption.

Eventually he changes his mind - but there's a catch. He later secretly meets Dawn, telling her he will only allow Billy to adopt their son if Dawn deals drugs to pay off Alex's debts. A horrified Dawn feels she has no choice, and ends up trying to steal from Home Farm - but she is caught out by Kim Tate (Claire King). When the police later show up as she is meeting Alex's dealer, has Dawn's dilemma got her arrested?

Upsetting times for Amelia

Hoping to win back the affections of Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), Noah turns to pal Amelia in a bid to make his ex jealous. He flirts with Amelia, who already has a crush on Noah. Little does she know that lovely Samson (Sam Hall) is actually harbouring his own feelings for her, but that doesn't stop him from reluctantly standing by while Noah uses Amelia.

Amelia soon realises it was all an act, and is left devastated as she tells a furious Kerry. Later in the week, the vulnerable teen will be distracted by the thought of losing weight. Is lonely Amelia set to embark on a worrying new journey?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Marlon cooks up a plan

Since making amends with Marlon after the truth came out about Pierce's son Marcus, Rhona has been making secret plans to propose to her man. So far she has been thwarted, with the arrival of her mum Mary (Louise Jameson) interrupting one recent attempt.

Now, while Rhona laments the fact that she has accidentally encouraged her mother to stay, Marlon has also decided to ask her to marry him. Well, to be fair, it was all his idea in the first place! After a chat with Mary, Marlon becomes determined to pop the question as soon as possible. But who will get the words out first?

Ethan bonds with Marcus

Ethan has been rather enamoured with Marcus since their very first meeting, and is keen to get to know him better. After the recent drama surrounding the identity of his father, Marcus has decided to stick around in the village as he feels the same way as Ethan.

Is this the start of a budding romance? This is the first time we've seen Ethan pursue a real relationship since his arrival, so it would be nice to see things work out for the pair. Then again, this is soapland, so best not to hold out too much hope!

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.