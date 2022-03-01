Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) come to blows in an epic food fight, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) uncovers an upsetting betrayal, and former EastEnders and Doctor Who star Louise Jameson joins the cast as Mary Goskirk, mum to Rhona (Zoe Henry).

Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) turns the tables on Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) by insisting her sister killed Andrea Tate in a dastardly bid to escape justice, but will the police believe this latest lie?

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 7th – 11th March 2022 (this week Emmerdale moves to a new time slot of 7:30pm every week night, with an hour on Thursdays).

Meena frames Manpreet for murder

Just when you thought you'd seen it all with murderous Meena, the serial killer pulls yet another dirty trick as she plots to throw her own sister under the bus for her crimes. It would be admirable, if it wasn't so nasty.

At her sinister sibling's request Manpreet visits Meena on the promise she'll confess. Then Meena refuses unless Manpreet admits to the police Liam deliberately pushed her off that bridge - Dr Sharma's having none of it, and is stunned when the cops later call round: manipulative Meena has turned the tables and told them Manpreet murdered Andrea! Will she get away with framing her sister?

Charity V Chas

Dingle hostility escalates when Chas takes a job at the B&B and plans to turn their restaurant into a fine dining experience to rival the Woolpack, which is about to have its grand relaunch under Charity's new management.

On top of which, Chas throws an engagement party for Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) and Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele) that then becomes a belated wedding reception (long story, see below…) on the same day as the pub's big event. Fuming Charity declares war on her cousin for trying to steal her thunder and the women try to sabotage both their bashes - ending in a huge food fight at the village hall. No family does a feud quite like this lot…

Vinny's lies exposed

Everyone thinks Vinny and Liv are still engaged to be married, not realising the pair secretly eloped a few weeks back and tied the knot on the quiet so they could avoid any family interference. Thanks to a marriage licence being delivered to the Dingle house, the truth is revealed.

Mother of the groom Mandy is mortified her son kept her out of the loop on his nuptials, and realises her disapproval of his romance with Liv has pushed him away. Feeling rotten about the deceit, Vin regrets betraying his mouthy mum - can he ever make it up to her?

Rhona's mum arrives

With last week's proposal to Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) coming out of the blue to make up for hiding the truth about Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey), the moment wasn't quite what Rhona had in mind - so she decides to try again and put a bit more effort in. Getting down on one knee in the middle of the village she pops the question again, only to be rudely interrupted by a surprise visitor…

Meet Mary, Rhona's opinionated mother who is set to liven up life for the locals as she sweeps in to complicate her daughter's life even further. Expect overbearing Mary to make a few enemies with her forthright nature, and to learn more about Rhona's backstory. Looking ahead, the vexed vet will soon need her mum more than ever…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Newly-weds Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) return from their honeymoon this week. Let's hope they had a good time, they deserve it after the sheen was taking off their wedding when they were kidnapped by Meena, who handed them a gun and made the couple decide which one lived or died. If they can survive that, married life should be a piece of cake, but with Meena still causing trouble from prison is their nightmare really over?

Meena's killing spree has also impacted the local doctors' surgery, where she worked as a practice nurse before she was revealed as a total psychopath who loved chucking teenagers off bridges and leading people into burning mazes. Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) are troubled by abusive comments on the surgery's website, could their evil ex-employee's actions get them closed down?

