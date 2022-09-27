6 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Aaron returns as Liv is attacked

Meanwhile, Ryan Stocks (James Moore) discovers Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) cheating, and the identity of his lover is set to be revealed to viewers.

Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele) is about to find herself in peril in next week's Emmerdale when Terry, her mum's dodgy pal, targets her in her own home. It's not long after this shocking altercation that her big brother Aaron (Danny Miller) walks into Mill Cottage after several months away.

Speaking of exposing affairs, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is caught out once again as she's locked in a passionate embrace with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). In happier news, Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) also makes a return, much to the surprise of her ex Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).

Elsewhere, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is struggling over Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), who is set to wed Kim Tate (Claire King).

Read on for all you need to know about Emmerdale from 3rd - 7th October 2022.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Liv is attacked

Liv is brutally attacked. (ITV) ITV

After the stress of her mother Sandra Flaherty's (Joanne Mitchell) recent scheming, Liv is grateful for Paddy Dingle's (Dominic Brunt) support as he persuades her to take the day off work. But Terry is lurking nearby, and when Liv returns home he is waiting for her. He demands she retracts her statement to the police, but Liv fights against the violent man and ends up falling, hitting her head on the table.

Liv is left unconscious on the floor, and Terry attempts to leave but is soon stopped in his tracks. An ambulance is called and Liv is still unresponsive - will she survive her ordeal? Husband Vinny (Bradley Johnson) is frantic with worry. Is he about to lose Liv just as their lives were about to get back on track?

2. Aaron returns - and is arrested!

Aaron arrives to find a violent intruder. (ITV) ITV

Terry is prevented from escaping by none other than Aaron, who punches Terry when he spots what has happened to his beloved sister. Before he can continue attacking the man, though, Aaron is caught by police officer Harriet, who arrests him. Chas is stunned to see her son, who is arguing against his arrest. Chas later rages at Harriet when she refuses to release Aaron, while Vinny is surprised to learn that Aaron was on the scene after Liv's attack.

By the time he is finally free again, Aaron finds himself blocked from seeing Liv by a protective Vinny. Vinny insists that Liv wants nothing to do with Aaron after he abandoned her last year, and Aaron is heartbroken. Will he ever get the chance to make things up to her? And will Aaron find himself embroiled in other family drama?

3. Mack's mystery lover is revealed

Ryan gives Mack an ultimatum. (ITV) ITV

After a few drinks, Mack is upset when pal Nate makes an ill-timed joke about his recent one-night stand. This causes housemate Ryan - also the son of Mack's partner Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) - to notice that something is up, and he orders the pair to spill the secret. Ryan gets the truth out of Mack, leaving the latter stuck when he orders him to tell Charity.

More like this

Mack panics over how he's going to break the news of his fling, and ends up threatening to contest any accusations. Ryan is forced to back down, and Mack is relieved to be safe for now. But as Ryan struggles to keep quiet, Mack receives a call from his lover that leaves him shaken. He sets off to meet her on the outskirts of the village - and viewers finally find out who he slept with. But who is it? We've been speculating on the topic ourselves.

4. Chas and Al are caught out again

Who has spotted the pair? (ITV) ITV

Just as Al suggests to lover Chas that they run away together, his unsuspecting girlfriend Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) is planning a proposal for her man. Al gets his accounts in order and prepares to buy a house for him and Chas. Kerry's own decision is sparked when she spots that he has been looking at houses, and she assumes it's a surprise for her!

Al tells Chas he's going to break up with Kerry; but in the Woolpack he is blindsided when Kerry performs a rap to ask him to marry her. The punters cringe, but a shocked Al feels forced to say yes - leaving Chas reeling. But Al insists it's her that he is committed to and the pair share a kiss. However, someone sees them. With Chas's mum Faith (Sally Dexter) also about to hear a big secret, could it be her that finds out? Or might Aaron be the one to learn of his mum's affair?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Tracy is back in the village

Tracy surprises Nate. (ITV) ITV

Nate assures new girlfriend Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) that he'll support her at her plea hearing; but he fails to keep his promise when he is distracted by someone else. Nate spots his ex Tracy, who is back with their young daughter Frankie. Seeing them in the Woolpack garden, Nate enjoys a happy reunion with Frankie.

Soon there is a sense that Nate's feelings for Tracy have been reignited. But given that he is now with Naomi, and we previously heard that Tracy is also in a new relationship, what does this mean for them? Will Nate tell Tracy how he feels, and will she even want to hear it? Whatever happens, we're sure to hear how the character is faring since her departure.

6. Harriet struggles as Will's wedding looms

Will learns of Harriet's new relationship. (ITV) ITV

Will is shocked to hear that his ex, Harriet, is now dating Dan Spencer (Liam Fox). But Harriet still harbours feelings for Will as she admits to Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) that she's still in love with him. Wendy tries to convince Harriet to stick with Will, but will she listen? Meanwhile, Will is thrilled when daughter Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) finally agrees to attend his wedding to Kim.

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) hosts the Hen and Stag parties in the Woolpack, but at the same time, Will makes a move that he may come to regret. Could Will end up back in Harriet's arms, or might he make an entirely different mistake? Are these nuptials doomed?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.