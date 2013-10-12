He stops her, suggesting that they find Cameron together, but what Sarah doesn’t expect is to be taken to an empty barn. And after Cameron smilingly asks her to play a game that involves counting with her eyes closed, Sarah soon finds that she’s been left all alone. What’s more, the barn door has been locked.

Advertisement

Cameron, meanwhile, has discovered Zak’s gun and cartridges in the Dingles’ van – all of which means that the scene is set for Cam’s attack on the Woolpack regulars that is set to dominate the coming week’s episodes.