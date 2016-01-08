The confrontation comes after Rhona finds a phone that Paddy has stashed away so he can make clandestine calls to Tess.

When Paddy lies and says that the phone belongs to Aaron, it isn't long before he's demanding to know the reason for the deceit.

"Aaron doesn't take the news very well at all," says Dominic Brunt, who plays love cheat Paddy. "Aaron sees Paddy as a morally upstanding fatherly figure, who doesn't really do things wrong. Paddy is Aaron's moral compass so, by doing this, he's lost a lot of respect."

Watch the clip from Thursday's episode below. Beneath that, you can watch a 60-second rundown of all the drama on next week's episodes of Emmerdale.

