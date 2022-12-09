The couple have only just begun processing the aftermath of the storm, during which Sam (James Hooton) sustained serious injuries after being impaled . He has recovered since, but this doesn't mean things are smooth sailing for him and Lydia (Karen Blick) now.

Emmerdale will see Lydia and Sam Dingle grappling with yet another loss as they gear up to send off a tough 2022.

The two farmers are also struggling to maintain a close relationship with their son Samson (Sam Hall) while getting to know their own granddaughter. Samson has no intention to acknowledged his baby daughter Esther and this may drive a wedge between him and his parents.

It's been a tough year for Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia (Karen Blick) in Emmerdale. ITV

On top of this, Sam and Lydia will experience yet another loss when one of their beloved pigs, Spamela Hamderson, is revealed to be sick and needs to be put down.

Introduced in 2019 after the death of their pig Gloria, good old Spamela is like a child to Sam and Lydia.

When Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) informs them there's nothing they can do to help Spamela, the two are devastated. How will they cope with more grief?

