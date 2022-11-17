Emmerdale’s Sam Dingle considers huge sacrifice to keep Samson happy

Samson has maintained that he wants nothing to do with baby daughter Esther – so much so that he went to vile lengths to get rid of her this week.

After failing to convince Esther’s mum Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) to put the child up for adoption, Samson reported her to social services for neglect, lying that he was concerned for Esther’s welfare.

A social worker arrived at Dan Spencer’s (Liam Fox) house tonight, just as Amelia and boyfriend Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) were leaving Noah’s across the road.

As everyone gathered inside, Amelia was scared and shaken when the woman explained the situation, before insisting that a doctor would need to examine Esther.

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) offered to visit the house rather than force Amelia to go to the surgery, and Amelia panicked when she remembered she had spotted a scratch on her baby’s tummy – worried that this would be picked up on.

But Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) added that this was likely due to the baby’s sharp nails, and Manpreet confirmed this as she reported that she had no concerns at all, reassuring Amelia that she was doing well.

The social worker visited Samson and asked for a private word, reprimanding him for making a false accusation. Sam and Lydia overheard, and were upset and deeply disappointed over Samson’s behaviour.

As Charity and Dan headed over to confront him, Samson lashed out at Sam when he gave him a telling off, pushing his dad to the ground.

Later, Sam approached Samson and tried to make amends, as Samson explained that no one was listening to what he wanted. But Sam reminded him that the baby was already here and it was too late for him to turn his back on her.

Samson said some harsh words about feeling he had to live up to Sam’s expectations, and Sam opened up about losing late wife Alice. But Sam began to feel dizzy as the conversation turned heated again, and he collapsed.

Manpreet was called over, and thankfully Sam got the all-clear. But as Sam acknowledged his son’s feelings, he confided in Lydia that they may have to give up getting to know Esther if they don’t want to lose Samson.

Will the couple stay away from their grandchild?

