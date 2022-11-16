Ever since he discovered that he was going to be a father, Samson has insisted he wants nothing to do with Esther . While his dad Sam (James Hooton) and stepmum Lydia (Karen Blick) would love nothing more than to be in the baby's life, Samson feels that she is ruining his life.

Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) made a cruel new decision over baby daughter Esther in tonight's Emmerdale (16th November), as he called social services and reported the child's mum Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) for neglect.

Tonight, as Amelia prepared for a meeting about her future at college, she was struggling after being kept awake all night by Esther. So Lydia stepped in to offer babysitting duties, and left the little one with Samson while she and Sam headed for a check-up at the hospital.

Unimpressed to have been left holding the baby, Samson took advantage of an exhausted and vulnerable Amelia when she arrived to pick up Esther. Pointing out that their child was surely destroying both of their lives, Samson reminded Amelia that she had previously wanted an abortion, and now urged her to give Esther up for adoption.

Amelia was upset and angry, and made it clear to Samson that Esther belonged with her family. Tearful, she returned to see boyfriend Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) and revealed how Samson had behaved.

Noah invited Amelia and the baby to stay the night with him, revealing he had set up a cot in his room so Amelia could catch up on some sleep.

But he was furious that Samson had tried to manipulate Amelia, and he stormed over to the Dingle homestead to confront him. Samson was unaffected by Noah's words; and as Noah walked away, Samson took out his phone to make a call.

Contacting social services, Samson explained he needed to report a case of neglect. Will his awful actions cause Amelia to lose her baby?

