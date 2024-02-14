Ruby and Caleb picked up where they had left off, leaving Tracy out in the cold; but she decided her own marriage was over anyway, dumping Nate without revealing her infidelity.

Nate already suspected that Tracy had a secret man, and Ruby encouraged him to find out just who it was as she fished around the family for details of the split.

Tonight, Ruby made a show of flirting with Caleb in front of Tracy, and when Ruby left, he apologised to Tracy for his wife's behaviour.

Caleb and Tracy shared what they thought was a private moment ITV

Tracy coldly told Caleb that she couldn't care less, while at the Woolpack, Ruby confided in son Nicky (Lewis Cope) that things felt off with Caleb and she missed him.

Later, as evening fell over the village, Caleb approached Tracy once more, and the pair discussed Ruby marking her territory. Caleb explained that he would always care about Tracy, who played it cool as he tenderly brushed his fingers through her hair.

Little did they know that Ruby had spotted Caleb and Tracy together, and knew instantly what she had stumbled upon.

Emmerdale has already promised that Ruby will expose the affair on Thursday 15th February as Belle Dingle's (Eden Taylor-Draper) wedding reception gets underway.

