Emmerdale's Ruby rumbles Caleb and Tracy after clandestine meeting
The fiery newcomer knew she was onto something.
Ruby Fox-Milligan (Beth Cordingly) rumbled the affair between her estranged husband Caleb Milligan (William Ash) and his nephew's wife, Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) in tonight's Emmerdale (14th February 2024).
Caleb had been sleeping with Tracy, who is married to Nate (Jurell Carter), for months – until Ruby pitched up and moved into Mill cottage.
Ruby and Caleb picked up where they had left off, leaving Tracy out in the cold; but she decided her own marriage was over anyway, dumping Nate without revealing her infidelity.
Nate already suspected that Tracy had a secret man, and Ruby encouraged him to find out just who it was as she fished around the family for details of the split.
Tonight, Ruby made a show of flirting with Caleb in front of Tracy, and when Ruby left, he apologised to Tracy for his wife's behaviour.
More like this
Tracy coldly told Caleb that she couldn't care less, while at the Woolpack, Ruby confided in son Nicky (Lewis Cope) that things felt off with Caleb and she missed him.
Later, as evening fell over the village, Caleb approached Tracy once more, and the pair discussed Ruby marking her territory. Caleb explained that he would always care about Tracy, who played it cool as he tenderly brushed his fingers through her hair.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Little did they know that Ruby had spotted Caleb and Tracy together, and knew instantly what she had stumbled upon.
Emmerdale has already promised that Ruby will expose the affair on Thursday 15th February as Belle Dingle's (Eden Taylor-Draper) wedding reception gets underway.
Read more:
- 6 Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby plots Caleb's downfall and Charity causes an accident
- Emmerdale airs sad update for former flames Charity and Vanessa
- Who is Beth Cordingly? Meet the Emmerdale star behind newcomer Ruby Fox-Milligan
- 4 Emmerdale spoilers: Belle weds Tom and Ruby exposes Tracy's affair
Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.