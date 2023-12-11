Grandson Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) offered some encouragement as Pollard set off, while Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) arrived to invite the family to help her decorate for Christmas. But once alone, Pollard's mask dropped and he looked upset over the day ahead.

In the village, Brenda and Manpreet chatted about Pollard's decision to go to the meeting, and Manpreet was happy to hear it. But while they tried to stay positive, Pollard was seen looking over some information in his car, before sobbing about how unfair his illness was in heartbreaking scenes.

In the café later, Brenda asked a now composed Pollard several questions about his group meeting, and he covered, making out that he had gone there as agreed. He and Brenda urged each other to be honest about how they were coping, but initially they got nowhere on the subject.

As the couple joined Jacob and Leyla for their festive plans, Pollard continued to gloss over his day, while Jacob tried, and failed, to come clean about being with Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).

Chris Chittell as Eric Pollard in Emmerdale. ITV

Sitting down while the others were distracted, Pollard noticed a tremor in his hand and tried to carry on as normal. But when he dropped a sentimental ornament that a younger Jacob had bought David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden), Pollard felt terrible and Brenda tried to take the blame.

In the shop, Pollard revealed his tremor to Brenda and Jacob, adding that he didn't go to the meeting. Brenda told him that she had already guessed, and Pollard confided that he wasn't ready as Brenda comforted him with a hug. In time, will he feel able to seek the support he needs?

Further information, advice and support is available via the Parkinson's UK charity's website parkinsons.org.uk or their free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

