The Dingles began a frantic search for Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) in tonight's Emmerdale (2nd March), after his father Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) found his suicide note .

This article includes discussions of suicide and suicidal thoughts that some readers may find upsetting.

Paddy returned to the village only this week after some time away, and best pal Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) was left more worried than ever when Paddy refused to open up to him.

As the ITV soap returned tonight, Bear, Marlon and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) gathered to discuss his fragile state, and Paddy put on an act as he headed out to thank the locals who helped with the search. The first person he bumped into was Chas's half-brother Caleb Miligan (William Ash), who apologised for urging Paddy to leave.

Paddy insisted that he had forgotten all about Caleb's words, before making a point of telling him that he would always care about Chas as the mum of their daughter Eve, and he appreciated Caleb looking out for her.

Next, he found ex-wife and friend Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), who Paddy had had a fling with prior to disappearing. After chatting to her adoptive son Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson), Paddy wished Mandy a happy birthday and as they shared a sweet exchange about their night together, he gently told her that any man would be lucky to have her.

At the vets' surgery, Paddy greeted Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley), and when she stepped outside for a phone call, Paddy set about writing a letter for both her and business partner Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry).

Rhona arrived, and Paddy hid the letter before catching up with Rhona. When she explained that she had put an advert out for a temporary replacement for him, Paddy suggested that she could leave the locum role as open-ended.

Back at the Woolpack, Paddy helped Marlon in the kitchen, and the pair shared a laugh together. For a moment, it felt like old times for the double act, but Paddy was still pretending. There was nothing fake, however, about his heartfelt words on how proud he was over Marlon's recovery. Paddy then told Bear how happy he was that he got to know him, with Bear oblivious to what his son was planning.

Later, Paddy found an old toy of his and gave it to little Eve, and as she fell asleep, he told her how much she meant to him and how much he loved her. Having said his secret goodbyes, he wrote his dad a final letter, before leaving it there for him to find. The following morning we saw Paddy emerge, leaving his phone next to the envelope.

He kept up his jovial act with his family, heading back into the village and trying - and failing - to have a quick word with a distracted Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley). Paddy agreed to cover for Dawn at the surgery, but once there, we saw him open a piece of kit.

Joshua Richards as Bear Wolf and Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

At the pub, Marlon got a call from Rhona saying that Paddy had gone missing from the surgery. Bear then found the note and read it aloud, leaving him, Marlon and Chas frantic. Bear rushed to start the search, warning the extended family that Paddy intended to kill himself.

Mandy found fresh flowers from Paddy at baby Grace's grave, and Marlon vowed to find him - but will anyone reach him in time?

Anyone relating to Paddy's storyline can find help and support by visiting the Samaritans and Andy's Man Club websites, or by calling Samaritans' 24-hour hotline on 116 123. The NHS website also provides advice on how to seek help if you're experiencing suicidal thoughts.

