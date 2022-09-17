Emmerdale trouble for Millie Tate as tensions escalate at Home Farm

Jamie's mum Kim (Claire King) was both furious and heartbroken to hear that that he had faked his own death last year - and she called the police to report him for attempted murder as it emerged that he had violently attacked Hazel (Kate Anthony), the grandmother of his young daughter Millie (Willow Bell).

There's set to be new tension at Home Farm in upcoming Emmerdale scenes after recent events rocked the Tates, all thanks to the absent Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) .

Poor Millie was left confused and upset over the situation, having been forced to keep quiet for months about her dad still being alive. Kim brought her back to Home Farm, but Millie then went missing. As Kim refused to give up on her, the child soon moved in with her, while Kim later found letters from Jamie that revealed he wasn't ever coming back.

Dawn is left frustrated. ITV

In the aftermath, it seems there may be too many people living under the same roof - however big the Home Farm building is! Millie soon clashes with Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison), the young foster daughter of Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle).

Meanwhile, Kim argues with Dawn, adamant that she needs Clemmie's bedroom back for Millie. Mid-row, Kim declares that Clemmie probably won't be staying long anyway, and Dawn is not happy. Dawn will later try to get troubled Clemmie to open up, and she's pleased when Clemmie shows an interest in making her new room her own.

But Dawn is left frustrated that Kim's decision to swap the girls' rooms has led to a setback for Clemmie, and she worries as another visit from social services is due.

Kim is soon left thoughtful as it becomes clear there may be too many children living at Home Farm - but when Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) suggests that she and baby Thomas move in with her mum Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) for a while, Kim is riled. She knows that Clemmie's presence is the problem.

Still, the social workers later agree that Clemmie can remain in Dawn and Billy's care, much to their joy. But things take a shocking turn when they hear a scream, and it looks like Clemmie has bitten Millie.

What will happen next? Kim is sure to be fuming, so will Clemmie be sent away, or is there more to this than meets the eye? With Millie already unsettled, what steps might Kim take to make her feel secure?

