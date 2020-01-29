What's more, Matthew hinted exclusively to RadioTimes.com at The National Television Awards 2020 that Maya could be back in Emmerdale at any time.

When asked if she was ever out of David's life, Matthew laughed: "Is she ever? Well, she's out of prison now so who knows.

"I can't reveal too much but there's a baby in David's life now so he's kind of a single dad looking after this baby - there's no love interest in the near future that I know of."

More like this

Matthew went on to reflect on a deeper level about the storyline and shared how proud of it he is.

|It's been incredible, it's been emotional, tiring, we worked closely with Barnardo's so it meant a lot to us to get it right," Matthew revealed.

He continued: "I think we did get it right. People were disgusted by it - people were tweeting me saying they were going to turn off the telly and stop watching it. But what we were portraying is things we had been told about and had happened to young men.

"I think it really affected people because it was an older woman and a younger boy. It creeped people out and that's what we wanted to do. I think if we got that across then we did it right.

"I think the aftermath of it we really approached sensitively. We got it right and that's testament to the writers and the whole team behind it and that's why we keep winning these awards. [I'm] extremely proud of everything we've done."

Emmerdale bagged the big award at the NTAs, winning Best Serial Drama for the fourth year in a row.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.