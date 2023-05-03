After being scammed out of thousands of pounds by devious Faye, Mary was left for dead after suffering a nasty fall.

Mary Goskirk (played by Louise Jameson) had to come to terms with her dreadful scam on Emmerdale .

Luckily she was found and had her injuries tended to, but the mental scarring would run deeper, as we saw in tonight's Emmerdale (3rd May 2023).

Completely humiliated and devastated that she could be so foolish in love, Mary and Rhona spoke honestly about what she'd been through.

Rhona wanted her mum to call the police, but proud Mary stood firm and insisted she didn't want or need any more humiliation in her life.

But later on, the decision was taken out of her hands as Rhona took it upon herself to call for some advice, but the police were so worried about Mary, they wanted to come and talk to her.

Mary spoke with them and much to Rhona's surprise, she thought it went well - until they offered to refer her to "victim support".

In a superb scene by actress Jameson, Mary fought back at the notion of being a victim.

She lashed out and insisted she will repay everyone who has been hurt by Faye's scams, and when she's finally caught by the police Mary will throw a party for the entire village (all of this if she doesn't find Faye first).

Will Faye get what she deserves?

