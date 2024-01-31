Charged with causing death by dangerous driving, Angel is terrified for her future.

Mum Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) and dad Jimmy King (Nick Miles) tried to reassure Angel as the ITV soap continued, but she was left shaken when Heath's father Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) launched a tirade at the family from across the road.

Grieving Bob was reopening the B&B he owns with Nicola and Jimmy, but made it clear that he didn't intend to continue their partnership.

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) reminded Bob that Angel is only 14 years old, and pleaded with him to tone down his behaviour.

Then Jimmy arrived, admitting to Bob that he was the one who wanted Angel to lie about her guilt, not Nicola. Bob faced a fresh wave of shock and anger, ordering Jimmy away.

In the café, local vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) asked after Angel, and Nicola explained that Angel would not be able to speak in court, despite wanting to say how sorry she is.

Charles's son Ethan Anderson (Emile John) pitched in with his solicitor knowledge, but the conversation took a distressing turn when Ethan hinted at the worst for Angel's sentencing.

When Nicola expressed her hopes that Angel wouldn't be locked up, she clocked Ethan's uneasy response and demanded answers. Ethan replied that the only likely outcome was for Angel to receive a custodial sentence.

Aware that Angel planned to plead guilty, Nicola updated Jimmy on what she had heard. At the B&B, Bob continued to long for justice, while Jimmy couldn't take in the news.

"They're going to lock up our little girl," cried Nicola. Can Angel cope as she heads to court?

