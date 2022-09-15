Viewers have known since last year that Jamie's car accident didn't actually result in his death. Following in his mother's footsteps, he faked his own death and ensured his mum, and the police, believed that he was gone for good.

Kim Tate (Claire King) was left heartbroken in tonight's Emmerdale , as she finally learned that her son Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) is alive after all.

But we later saw that he was living with ex-wife Andrea's (Anna Nightingale) mother, Hazel (Kate Anthony), along with young daughter Millie (Willow Bell).

When Hazel brought Millie to the christening of baby Thomas - Jamie's son with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) - Gabby overheard Millie telling Thomas that their daddy would see him soon. This led Gabby, as well Kim's fiancé Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), on a seemingly wild goose chase to find the truth - but Jamie paid off the investigator hired by Will.

Jamie Tate's secret was revealed to Kim.

Tonight, Kim awaited the arrival of Hazel and Millie for a bridesmaid dress fitting, but soon received a call telling her that Hazel was in hospital. Kim rushed there on the assumption that her granddaughter had been in a car crash with Hazel - but Hazel dropped the bombshell that Jamie had pushed her down the stairs!

Kim was stunned as she demanded to hear the full truth. Jamie had manipulated Hazel into going to the christening party to take Millie's passport. He also restricted Hazel and Millie's outings, controlling every aspect of their lives. When Hazel finally stood up to him, Jamie turned violent.

Calling the police, Kim immediately reported her son for attempted murder - she was disgusted with him. As a nurse brought Millie into the hospital room, she cowered away from her granny, and it emerged that Jamie had told Millie cruel lies to make her fear Kim. Hazel assured Millie that she would be safe staying at Home Farm with Kim and Will, and Kim later took her granddaughter home.

As she revealed everything to Will, Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) and Gabby, there was shock all round; but the group were surprised that Kim seemed so calm. However, as she was left alone, Kim broke down and smashed a photograph of Jamie as she screamed and sobbed over his awful betrayal.

Will she ever recover? And could Jamie be heading back to the village?

