John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) is back in Emmerdale, and has stumbled across a tied and bound Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill).

It was only a matter of time before the killer reared his head and tried to upend husband Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) happiness with Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), and what better time than Christmas Day?

It comes following a menacing threat in yesterday's instalment, with Kev's wedding ring and a bullet delivered to The Mill. Not the card and yuletide joy they were expecting to open!

Earlier that day, he'd fired two bullets at the couple, and it became apparent that he wouldn't stop until he'd won Robert back. Little did he realise, Aaron also had someone vying for his attention.

Welcome back, John! ITV

As the villagers spread festive cheer outside of The Woolpack – and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) revealed that partner Liam Cavanagh (Johnny McPherson) had treated her to a murder mystery night at a hotel in Weatherfield, wink wink – Aaron wondered whether he and Robert were tempting fate by walking around the area without care.

Robert said they could've live their lives in fear, and snuck off ahead of the family's gathering later that day.

We later saw a tied and bound body on the floor of an abandoned farmhouse, and it seemed obvious that Kev had caught up with his husband and was punishing him for choosing Aaron.

However, in a shock twist, Robert strolled back into The Woolpack and joined in the festive fun. The person on the floor was actually Kev, and presumably Robert was the one responsible for the incident.

Robert and Aaron had no idea of the danger lurking around the corner... ITV

Suddenly, a torch shone through onto Kev, and a familiar voice was heard. It was John! He said that he'd kept up to date with everything that had gone on with Robron's relationship and run-in with Kev since he went on the run, and that he knew he'd attempted to shoot Aaron the day before.

He wasn't a happy man, and said he'd contemplated doing the exact same thing to Robert.

Kev was tied and bound in an abandoned farmhouse. ITV

That night, as everyone digested their turkey dinners and plied themselves with fizz, John snuck into The Mill. He wrote a message for Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and posted it through his door – it revealed that Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) wasn't carrying granddaughter Sarah Sugden's (Katie Hill) baby.

He then made his way to the backroom of The Woolie, perching himself on the side of the sofa as a drunken Aaron slept. Liam almost caught him in the act, but John breathed a sigh of relief when he was left alone.

What does John have planned for Aaron?

Emmerdale airs weeknights on ITV1.

