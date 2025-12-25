❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Emmerdale airs John Sugden return as killer confronts Kev Townsend in ITVX release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Christmas Day's episode of Emmerdale, which airs on ITV1 at 6:15pm or can be streamed now on ITVX.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Thursday, 25 December 2025 at 7:30 am
Ad
Ad
The Christmas TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching this Christmas in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad