It's been a real nightmare before Christmas for the residents of Emmerdale, with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) fearing for their lives following a run-in with Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill).

Meanwhile, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) watched in horror as his grandad Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) wed for the sixth time.

Pollard has been married - to Kerry! ITV

As we saw earlier this week, villainous Kev is back in the village and stalking Robron from afar. It was immediately clear to viewers that there was some unfinished business, and he was never quite over the fact that Robert chose Aaron over him.

In today's episode, the happy couple were out mending a face, unaware that Kev was hiding in the bushes and aiming a gun at them. A shot fired out, and the men fell to the ground.

They immediately knew who was responsible, and police were summoned. The officers blamed poachers - but Robert knew the truth and put on a brave face, not wanting to admit that he'd secretly spoken to Kev the previous day and had expressed his love for Aaron.

Later, Vic Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) arrived at The Mill and presented Robron with an envelope she'd found on their doorstep.

This wasn't a festive greeting from their neighbours, as the package actually contained Kev's wedding ring and a bullet.

Meanwhile, across the road, Jacob and Sarah were devastated that their gender reveal party turned surprise wedding had ended in disaster. Having turned up at the registry office to walk down the aisle, they were surprised to find Pollard and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) tying the knot.

Kev dealt a menacing Christmas threat... ITV

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) had prepared a special celebration for the youngsters, but this had been totally overshadowed by the sham nuptials.

Of course, none of the other villagers were aware of Pollard's intentions – the only reason he's made Kerry his bride is to siphon cash for Jacob's future to her.

The surprise - and forced displays of affection between the newlyweds - provided some welcome comic relief to the instalment, as Kev's dark shadow loomed over the Dales.

Will it be a happy Christmas? Let's face it, probably not...

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1.

