Emmerdale casts Peaky Blinders actor for "dramatic" new storyline

Jack Parr played Dougie Bill in Peaky Blinders' most recent season.

Jordan [JACK PARR] is arrested on suspicion of assault.
ITV
By
Published: Tuesday, 19th April 2022 at 10:29 am

Peaky Blinders actor Jack Parr is set to join the cast of Emmerdale next week in a "dramatic" new storyline.

Parr confirmed the news on Twitter that he'll be making his soap debut as Jordan – a new character who becomes a divisive figure in the village.

According to The Sun, Jordan's arrival in the ITV soap will be "shocking" and "dramatic", and his storyline will deal with a "serious issue".

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment.

Jack Parr as Jason in Emmerdale
Jack Parr as Jason in Emmerdale ITV

Parr recently appeared in the final season of Peaky Blinders as Dougie Bill, having previously taken on roles in Silent Witness and One Shot.

It's unclear whether he'll be reprising his role as Dougie in the Peaky Blinders film, which is expected to begin production at the start of 2023.

Cillian Murphy is expected to return to play Tommy Shelby in the film alongside Natasha O'Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Kate Phillips as Linda Shelby and other stars from the BBC period drama, although a full cast list has yet to be confirmed.

While Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight hasn't revealed much about the upcoming movie, he recently told RadioTimes.com that it will be an "untold story that happened in the Second World War" involving the Peakys.

