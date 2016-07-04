Emmerdale: Holly goes cold turkey - with Moira's help
Harrowing scenes see Holly try to kick her heroin addiction
Desperate Holly Barton (Sophie Powles) will beg her mum Moira (Natalie J Robb) for help in getting her off heroin in dramatic scenes to be shown next week.
After revealing that she was behind the recent van heist that put Victoria's life at risk, Holly pleads with Moira to lock her in, warning that she'll be gone if she doesn't.
As Holly's withdrawal symptoms escalate, Moira becomes increasingly exhausted as she stays up all night helping Holly go cold turkey.
By Wednesday, Moira will be seen admitting to James how she's helping Holly and begging him not to say anything to Cain. But will James do as instructed or is he set to let slip the truth to Moira's hard man husband?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.
More like this
And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.