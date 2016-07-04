As Holly's withdrawal symptoms escalate, Moira becomes increasingly exhausted as she stays up all night helping Holly go cold turkey.

By Wednesday, Moira will be seen admitting to James how she's helping Holly and begging him not to say anything to Cain. But will James do as instructed or is he set to let slip the truth to Moira's hard man husband?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

