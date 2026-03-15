It was never set to be a permanent exit, but it looks as though actress Georgia Jay is gearing up for her return to Emmerdale after leaving the soap to go on maternity leave.

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The actress, who plays Steph Milligan, has teased her return to the soap with a sneaky snap on Instagram. In the photo, Jay can be seen in a salon chair about to start reading a blurred-out script, which many have taken to mean it could be indicating that Jay is reading for upcoming Emmerdale episodes.

One user commented: "That best be an Emmerdale script," while another admitted that they "can't wait to see you back on Emmerdale soon".

So, it's safe to say that fans are clamouring for Steph to make her anticipated return to the dramatic Yorkshire fold following her departure last year.

The character was previously on screen in August when Steph was struggling with many factors in her life, resulting in a breakdown.

The character then departed for a retreat in Rome after also finding out that her ex Ross (Mike Parr) had slept with Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker), further adding to Steph's stresses.

In real life, the storyline acted as a way for Jay to depart on maternity leave and have her baby.

Georgia Jay as Steph Miligan in Emmerdale. ITV

Since her introduction in 2024, Jay's character has been involved in a number of notable storylines, so it's no wonder fans are excited for her return. But as of now, there's been no word on just when that'll be – although with her seemingly ready to head back to work, it likely won't be long before we hear more about her Emmerdale future.

It was recently announced that ITV had made some cast cutbacks for both Coronation Street and Emmerdale, which will see a reduction in their yearly episode count.

Speaking after the new schedule was announced, Kevin Lygo, ITV's Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, said: "The new commissioning pattern is viewer-led.

"We already give more choice than ever to viewers on how they watch us through ITVX, and we want to present their favourite soap to them in the most digestible way.

"In a world where there is so much competition for viewers' time and attention, and viewing habits continue to change, we believe this is the right amount of episodes that fans can fit into their viewing schedule to keep up to date with the shows."

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Emmerdale returns Monday at 8pm on ITV1. Coronation Street follows at 8.30pm. Stream on ITVX.

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