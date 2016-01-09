Wrather - who previously played rag trade manager Joe Carter on Coronation Street between 2002 and 2003 - said of his new signing:

"I am thrilled to be joining Emmerdale. It's a great opportunity to be offered the chance to create a new character in one of TV's most popular shows and I'm very excited to be working with such an outstanding cast and team."

Viewers will first see Wrather on screen in February when Paddy comes face to face with Tess's handsome other half. Will the truth finally come out?

