Emmerdale: ex-Coronation Street star Jonathan Wrather to play Tess's husband Pierce
Will he find out about his wife's affair with vet Paddy?
Former Corrie star Jonathan Wrather has joined the cast of Emmerdale to play the husband of cheating Tess Harris (Nicola Stephenson).
Teaching assistant Tess is currently having an affair with village vet Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt). But with her husband Pierce about to hit the scene, it's surely only a matter of time before the clandestine secret is exposed.
Wrather - who previously played rag trade manager Joe Carter on Coronation Street between 2002 and 2003 - said of his new signing:
"I am thrilled to be joining Emmerdale. It's a great opportunity to be offered the chance to create a new character in one of TV's most popular shows and I'm very excited to be working with such an outstanding cast and team."
Viewers will first see Wrather on screen in February when Paddy comes face to face with Tess's handsome other half. Will the truth finally come out?
